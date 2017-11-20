- Advertisement -

No fewer than four persons, were said to have died after the consumption of a locally-made gin, known as Ogogoro, in Imo State.

It was gathered, yesterday, that the incident occurred at a popular drinking joint of one Uwadiegwu Eze, in Imerienwe community, Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area of the state on Thursday.

A community leader, Agbara Emma, said the victims started complaining of stomach pain few minutes after taking the drink and that the story changed by Saturday.

He gave the names of those who died as Chibuzor Nwosu, Ifeanyi Nkwocha, Ada Danganer and Friday Osuji.

The community leader added that Chinonso Amadi, Nnadi Ike, Udoka Ukaegbu, Fineboy Ekeocha, Chiaka Ukaegbu, Onyemauche Igbo, Aboy Amadi, among others, survived after taking the gin.

An indigene, who did not want his name mentioned, said the owner of the bar, where the incident happened, had absconded.

He said the survivors are in an intensive care unit of a hospital along Egbu Road, Owerri, while the remains of the dead ones have been deposited in a mortuary in Nguru, Ngor Okpala.

However, while some were of the view that the locally-made gin was poisoned, others blamed the deceased for being in the habit of excessive consumption of Ogogoro.

The Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Andrew Enwerem, who could not confirm the incident, said: “We have called the DPO of Imereinwe; he said no such incident was reported.”