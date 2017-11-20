- Advertisement -

The Delta Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, has arrested five persons with two truckloads of suspected stolen diesel.

The State Commandant of the corps, Mrs Beatrice Irabor, who disclosed this weekend in Asaba, said during a morning patrol, some operatives of the Command, led by Squad Commander, Mr. Asibor Michael, arrested the suspects with the trucks conveying 84,000 litres of diesel.

She said they were arrested around Nsukwa Junction in Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state, adding that each of the trucks had 42,000 litres of diesel.

The state Commandant listed the suspects as Ahidu, Ibrahim, Usman, Muhammed and Audu.

She said one of the trucks had number plates KRV92IZN, while the other had none, adding that the operatives became more suspicious of the trucks when they noticed that one of them had no number plates.

Irabor said the suspects will be charged to court after proper investigation and the Command was poised to get rid of oil thieves from the state and warned those that still indulged in oil theft to desist from the illicit act.