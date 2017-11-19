- Advertisement -

The Police Command in Enugu State has said it has arrested a suspected car thief who uses master keys to rob vehicles in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the command, SP Ebere Amaraizu, made the disclosure in a statement he released in Enugu on Sunday.

He said that the suspect, aged 21, a commercial car washing operator, was nabbed on Nov. 18 at about 4 p.m. at Chime Avenue, New Haven, Enugu.

Amaraizu said that the suspect’s arrested followed a distress call the command received from the members of the public.

He said the suspect went to the avenue at about 4 p.m to ransack a Mercedes Benz jeep parked at a wedding venue in the area.

“While the occasion lasted, the suspect allegedly gained access to the said Mercedes Benz jeep with his master key.

He said the suspect was on his nefarious activities when he was closed up and arrested through a tip-off from some members of the public.

“The suspect reveals that he usually goes to occasions where he spies his victims and smartly gain entrance into their car, steal money or valuables and thereafter locks the vehicle,’’ he said.

The police spokesman said that the suspect had been helping police in its investigations over his alleged nefarious activities.