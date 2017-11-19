- Advertisement -

Bilyamin Muhammed Bello, son of a former PDP chairman, Haliru Bello, was last night allegedly stabbed to the death by his wife, Maryam Sanda.

Maryam is the daughter of embattled former Aso Savings boss, Hajia Maimuna Aliyu.

It was gathered that the attack happened following an allegation of infidelity against Muhammed.

Maryam reportedly saw text message on the deceased’s phone which infuriated her.

She allegedly stabbed her husband 3 times in the back and severally on his private part at their home in Maitama, Abuja.

- Advertisement -

Sequel to this, Maimuna had inflicted injury on her hubby.

Muhammed will be buried today.

DSP Anjuguri Manzah, Police Public Relations Officer, FCT confirmed the incident in a chat.

He said: “We received information of homicide at our division in Maitama”.

“The case has been moved from there to the FCT Command Criminal Investigation Department.

“Detectives are currently at the scene and investigation has commenced”.