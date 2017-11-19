- Advertisement -

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has banned the use of motorbikes in Etim Ekpo and Ukanafun local government areas.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Bala Elkana, explained in Uyo that the ban, which takes place today (Sunday) will be enforced from 6pm to 7am daily.

According to Elkana, the measure is aimed at tackling the rising tide of crimes like murder and kidnapping, which are usually perpetrated in the affected councils through the use of motorbikes.

“The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has banned the use of motorbikes at Etim Ekpo and Ukanafun LGAs from 6pm to 7am with effect from November 19, 2017 till further notice.

“The command wishes to state categorically that violators of this order will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” he said.