- Advertisement -

Gunmen suspected to be assassins have killed three persons in Ikot Oku Usung village in Ukanafun local government area of Akwa Ibom state this morning.

A reliable source from the area said that the incident occurred about 6:am today (Sunday)

According to our source the gunmen entered the compound of the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Udoh Ekpenyong, and shot three persons dead including the commissioner’s younger sister whose name was not made known yet.

- Advertisement -

“We learnt that after the gunmen left the commissioners House they proceeded to the residence of former commissioner of education Mr. Aniekan Akpan. But they did not see anybody in the compound, so they left.

“But police have started “Stop and search”, in the local government area”, our source added.