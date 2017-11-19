- Advertisement -

Policemen attached to the Lagos State Police Special Anti-Cultism Unit have arrested 100 suspected cultists in the state.

The arrest is coming barely two months after the acting Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, set up the unit, headed by SP Kehinde Thompson.

It was gathered that the policemen stormed the Ladipo area of the state, following a tip off from members of the public that suspected cultists have invaded the area and are initiating young boys and forcing others to join cult groups in the state.

The Lagos State police boss, it was learnt, subsequently instructed the Officer in Charge of the unit, to raid the area.

Following the raid, the police recovered dangerous weapon – 2 locally made pistols, cut to size 4 UTC Axe, charms 50, extended, live ammunitions, including phones suspected to have been snatched, were recovered from the suspects.

Among those arrested were Chigozie Chukwuebere, 22 years old, said to be the gang leader, and Adekunle Babatunde 24 yrs.

Chukwuebere, who hails from Nnewi, in Anambra State, said, he was initiated into Viking cult group in Anambra State, but fled to Lagos when police were after him.

“A wealthy business man in Ladipo market invited me to Lagos to hustle and make a living, but he did not know that I am a cultist. My job is recruiting young boys into the Viking cult group. We also steal in the market. There are many cult groups in Ladipo market”, he revealed.

Also, it was gathered that in the last two months, the police have arrested several Eiye cult members – the operation was led by the DPO of Bariga Division, Segun Titilayo, assisted by Segeant Oguntoba Olamigoke of Anti-Robbery Unit of the station.

Hard drugs suspected to be Indian hemp, rounds of ammunition, six big cutlasses, four locally made pistols cut to size, charms,18 live bullets and other dangerous weapons were recovered from the suspects.

Among those arrested, were Ibrahim Ayinla, 19 yrs, Korede Usman, Lateef Mufatu 24, Rilwan Ahmed 19, Temilaje Babashola 19, Hassan Olarinde 27, Okebunmi Adebowale 28, Olusegun Ogunleye 39, Abiodun Sodiq 24, Amidu Taofik 45, and Lanre Aina 41.

Imohimi had assured residents during rounds of town hall meetings that the command will not allow cult groups to threaten the peace of the state.

He said “cultism has become a menace in the state and that is the reason for the special Anti Cultism Unit. It is the collective responsibility of everyone and I assure that the community partnership that we have embraced as our strategy, will boost the confidence of members of the public to work with police in stopping the menace of cultism”.