A 30-year-old man, Ahmed Matunma Wokuekun, has been remanded in Ile-Ife Prison custody for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl, Dupe Lawrence, to death.

Wokuekun was arraigned before an Osogbo Chief Magistrate’s Court in Osun State on Friday for the alleged act.

The accused person was arraigned by the police, charged with rape and murder.

The police prosecutor, Olusegun Elisha, earlier told the court that the accused committed the offence on November 17 at about 8 am around Ifetedo area, Mofoworade village within Osogbo magisterial district.

According to Elisha, the offence contravened Sections 221(1 ) and 319(1 ) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 vol. 11 Laws of Osun, 2003.

Wokeukun’s plea was not taken as the magistrate, Mrs. Habibat Basiru, ordered that he be remanded in custody.

The matter was adjourned to January 22, 2018, for mention‎.