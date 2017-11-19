- Advertisement -

The Nigerian Police on Thursday arrested Mr. Sunday Okonkwo, the Supervisory Councilor for Revenue in Ogbadibo LGA of Benue State, for allegedly threatening to kill one Mr. Prince Yemi Itodo.

Okonkwo who was said to have visited Yemi’s mother in the village before issuing the threat, allegedly added that, he will not only kill Yemi but also ensures that he kills his entire family.

The Supervisory Councilor was said to have been angered by a facebook comment he presumed should be from Yemi.

In a bit to follow due process, Yemi however reported the threat and Okonkwo was picked from the council secretariat.

Benue state Police Public Relations, Moses Yamu confirmed the development, adding that, no weapon was found in the house of Okonkwo at the time of his arrest.

He however stressed that, further investigation is ongoing on the matter.

It was gathered that, a photograph of the Councilor with a big keg of palm wine was posted on his Facebook handle, which was later shared by the Journalist on his Facebook timeline.

Though the content of the post was not harmful, it was however, gathered that, the Councilor became infuriated by subsequent comments by facebook users from his local government.

This development got Okonkwo infuriated and he went ahead to report Yemi to several people before visiting the mother where he allegedly issued a threat of wiping the entire family should Yemi failed to delete the facebook comment made against him.

- Advertisement -

In his reaction to the development, Yemi who hails from the same locality with the Okonkwo thanked the Nigerian Police for their prompt reponse.

Said, Yemi, “It was so unfortunate that, “at a time when a law has been promulgated by Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, prohibiting illegal possession of firearms and with the laudable amnesty programme of the Governor, a Supervisory Councilor under Ortom’s regime would be moving glaringly with dane gun, to threaten an innocent widow”.

In his passionate appeal to the governor of Benue state, Yemi urghed him to purge his government of people with questionable character.

He said his lawyers are ready and that the suspect would be transferred to Abuja for diligent investigation.

“We have gone past the era of influential or power drunk political office holders, terrorising and suppressing the innocent and helpless citizens they sworn to protect.

“The present government under President Muhammadu Buhari and the State Governor, Ortom, would not subscribe to any form of injustice, especially now that political assassinations have resumed in Benue.

“I’m sure we shall get justice at the end, to serve as deterrent to other politicians who deal on guns and also encourage proliferation of firearms in our society “,Yemi added.