- Advertisement -

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara Area command has arrested a suspect with 53kg of Indian hemp along Sokoto-Illela raod, comptroller Nasiru Ahmed has said.

Ahmed whom is the command comptroller affirmed that, they will never relent in dealing with all criminal elements adding that, they have specialized way of fishing them out.

According to him, they are desirous and ever ready to contribute their own quota in making the states and nation crime free.

The Customs comptroller however handed over the suspect to men of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) saying they are the right agency to handle such matters.

- Advertisement -

In a related development, the Customs’ comptroller equally arrested a truckload of used clothes known as okirika in the Nigerian parlance.

Parading the suspects before journalist the command comptroller, Nasir Ahmed assured that, they went after the truck after gathering intelligence on its content.

He explains that they went after truck and arrested it along Kebbi-Sokoto road while its point of destination was originally Kaduna and Plateau states.

According to Ahmed, the impounded truck carries goods worth 17 millions naira.

Said Ahmed, “The purpose of arresting such goods is for infant industry in Nigeria to grow in line with economic policy of this present administration. Secondly, these cloths could be contagious hence we do not know who used them”.