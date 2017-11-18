- Advertisement -

The Enugu State Police Command, on Saturday, distributed over 2,500 leaflets with security tips, distress call numbers and social media addresses in Enugu.

The command’s four distress call numbers are: 08032003702, 08075390883, 08086671202 and 08098880172.

Its social media platforms include: nigeriapoliceenugustatecommand for Facebook; @PoliceNG_enugu for Twitter handle and [email protected], [email protected] for Email.

Speaking after the command’s monthly jogging and walking in Enugu, the Command’s Sports Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said that the leaflets would enable residents to have an easy contact with the police.

He also said that this would allow residents to join law enforcement agents to participate actively in crime prevention.

Amaraizu said that the distribution of the leaflets was another measure that the command had designed to enhance pro-activeness by opening up avenues to get information and feedback from the people.

He, however, lauded other security personnel and staff of corporate bodies for the co-operation and synergy in carrying out the exercise.

- Advertisement -

Amaraizu, who is also the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), thanked a telecommunication company – MTN Nigeria – for sponsoring most activities in the three-hour exercise.

‘‘This month’s Jog-and-Walk exercise with the theme: “Jog/walk for Agility and Life,’’ has enable police to reach their numerous publics and residents of the state through security tip leaflets.

‘‘It has built comradeship between police and other sister security agencies as well as corporate organisations, which chief among them is MTN Nigeria that had sponsored activities carried out in the exercise,’’ he said.

Earlier, a Senior Security Manager with MTN Nigeria, Mr Chuks Ogbuehi, said ‘‘yes, we are seeing the benefits of partnering with the police and residents to create a peaceful environment for business and other human activities to strive in the state’’.

One of the participants, Mr Osita Egbo, said that the exercise had made him more agile and allowed him to burn some calories.

NAN reports that the participants, who walked and jogged over 12 kilometres, passed through Ridge Way, Okpara Avenue, Prisons Way, Camp Road, Zik Avenue and terminated at Agbani Road, all within Enugu.

The Command’s monthly Walk/Jog show commenced in January, 2013.