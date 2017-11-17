- Advertisement -

The Police in Edo on Friday destroyed illegal refineries with more than 30 pits in Egonu community in Agbede, near Auchi.

Led by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Babatunde Kokumo, the police team first inspected the various refining camps before destroying them.

Kokumo, who spoke shortly after the destruction exercise, said that the illegal refineries were discovered by officers of the command who were combing the bush for suspected kidnappers and other criminals.

“Illegal refining of petroleum product is a huge economic sabotage to the nation and portends danger to lives and property.

“Investigation is ongoing.The police will continue to perform its statutory duties and ensure that the illegal refineries do not resurface in that community,’’ he said.

The commissioner said that six suspects had been arrested in connection with the crime.

He reiterated the commitment of the police to collaborate with sister security agencies to fight crime in the state.