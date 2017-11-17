- Advertisement -

The Sokoto Police Command said it had arrested five suspected drug peddlers with different substances.

The suspects are Abubakar Bala, 26, Musa Muhammad, 40, Hussani Zayyana, 22, Tanimu Uda, 22, and Tashar Makka, 22.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Muhammad Abdulkadir, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto on Friday.

Speaking through Mr Ibrahim Abaras, the command’s Public Relations Officer, Abdulkadir alleged that the suspects were apprehended with various quantities of illicit substances.

He said police arrested Bala while in possession of 15 bottles of Tutoling syrup, while Muhammad had 80 wraps of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp and 170 Diazepam tablets on him.

- Advertisement -

The Commissioner said that Zayyana and Makka were arrested while in possession of two polythene bags containing dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

He said that the suspects would be handed over to National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for prosecution after the conclusion of investigations.

Abdulkadir said that all the suspects were apprehended at Raymond Village, a suburb of Sokoto metropolis.

He also confirmed that one person died during a gun encounter with suspects when police operatives swooped on them in a hideout at Dantatako community in Gwadabawa Local Government area of the state.