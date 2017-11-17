- Advertisement -

A 30-year-old man, Ahmed Matunma Wojuekun, has been arraigned in an Osogbo Chief Magistrates Court for raping a minor to death at Mofoworade village, Ifetodo, in Ife South Local Government Area of Osun State.

The incident which occurred in the early hours of Friday reportedly caused friction in the sleepy community.

According to the police prosecutor, Insp. Olusegun Elisha, the suspect forcefully had canal knowledge of the minor, which resulted to her death.

He added that the incident thereafter resulted to pandemonium , which prompted the police to apprehend the suspect and charged him to court immediately.

The suspect was charged for rape and murder.

The prosecutor said the offense contravened sections 221(1), 319(1) of the criminal code cap 34 vol. 11 laws of Osun, 2003.

The Magistrate, Mrs Habibatu Bashiru, after listening to the plea of the defendant later ordered him to be kept in Ile-Ife prison custody due to the magnitude of the offense committed.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case till Jan. 22 , 2018 for mention.