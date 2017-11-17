- Advertisement -

The Cross River State High Court Friday acquitted 14 dismissed policemen who were attached to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the murder of a young man, Derek Maurice, and five others in 2014 in Calabar.

The men were alleged to have killed Derek while he was in detention.

The deceased’s family had dragged the policemen to court for murder. The policemen were eventually dismissed.

Delivering the judgement Friday, Justice Obojor Ogar, said the prosecution did not prove beyond all reasonable doubt that the accused were guilty of the charges against them.

- Advertisement -

One of the counsels of the defendants, Gregory Bissong, expressed satisfaction with the judgement, saying the prosecution could not provide enough evidence to prove that the men committed the crime.

However Derek’s mother, Mrs Enoh-Maurice Enang, said they would take the matter to a higher court.

“This is just the beginning of the matter. Derek had a right to life. He did not commit any crime. He did not have any problem with the police. They just killed him because they felt nothing would happen. My son has been deprived of his right to life. I would not be deprived of justice in this case,” she said.