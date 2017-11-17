- Advertisement -

The Olosan Division of the Lagos State Police Command on Friday said it had arrested 10 suspected cultists terrorising the Mushin area of the state.

The Divisional Police Officer, Olosan, CSP Adekunle Omisakin, confirmed the arrests to the News Agency of Nigeria in Mushin, saying that the suspects were arrested at Omodigbo Buhari St., Mushin on Thursday.

“Those arrested suspects included: Sadiq Adeniyi, Rasheed Olabode, Saheed Oguntola, Owolabi Fatunmise and David Oyedeji.

“Others are: Kazeem Taiwo, Denis Bob, Quadri Omoleye, Seun Enilolobo and Babatunde Adejuwon.

“They all belong to two cult groups, `Aiye’ and `Alura’. One `Aiye’ member was allegedly attacked with machetes and the case was reported to us on Wednesday.

“We rushed to the scene immediately but could not arrest anyone. But we were able to arrest 10 members of both gangs on Thursday. They have been transferred to the Anti-Cultism Unit of the command, for further investigations,’’ he said.

The DPO said that all the suspects had confessed to be members of the cult groups.