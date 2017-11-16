- Advertisement -

An 88-year-old man, Gbeminiyi Adeyiga, on Thursday pleaded with an Ikorodu Customary Court in Lagos to dissolve his 30-year marriage over his wife’s alleged infidelity and lack of care.

Adeyiga, who reside at No. 3, Adeyiga St., off Munirat Aleje Street in Ikorodu, told court that his wife was also threatening to kill him.

“My wife does not take care of me any longer; she does not give me good food and different men come to sleep with her in our home.

“She frustrates me and she wants to kill me, I don’t want to die now, please separate us, “he pleaded.

However, the respondent, named Sekinat, 55, a trader, denied the allegations made by her husband.

She said that she still loved her husband and would want the marriage to continue.

“I beg the court to settle us. He has never caught me with a man. He always suspected my every move to the extent that he smells my pants whenever I go out and come back.

“I want this court to settle this matter I am not ready for divorce,’’ she pleaded.

The President of the court, Mrs Funmi Adeola, however, advised Sekinat to stop misbehaving and to take good care of her husband.

Adeola adjourned the case until Nov. 30 for judgement.