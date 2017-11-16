- Advertisement -

A petitioner in a divorce case, James Owojoh, on Thursday filed an application to discontinue his divorce case before the Nyanya Customary Court.

The petitioner has filed for divorce, alleging third-party interference, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

At the resumed hearing on Thursday, Owojoh, a businessman, informed the court of his desire to discontinue with his divorce case against his wife, Ele Dule.

“I want to discontinue the case as my wife’s elder brother has pleaded with me, saying that he was not aware of all that has been going on in my marriage.

“My mother has also asked me to leave the issue; and whenever she spoke, I must listen to her.

“So, I want to give them the chance to resolve the issue,” he told the court.

The Judge, Jemilu Jega, commended the petitioner’s wise decision and hoped his decision would save the marriage and prayed that things would work well between him and his wife.

“Never consider divorce as a solution to your marital problems again,” Jega counselled Owojoh.

He further said “there is no harm in reconciliation, since the petitioner has indicated interest in withdrawing the case, with his full consent, the case is hereby adjourned indefinitel.