Three suspects arrested in connection with the murder of a lecturer at University of Benin, Prof. Paul Otasowie, were on Thursday paraded by the police.

Otasowie, formerly of the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, was reportedly killed on October 4 in the Ekehuan area the state.

The deceased, also a former Director of the institution’s Student Industrial Work Experience Scheme, was said to have been shot in front of his residence.

A mobile phone belonging to the late lecturer was said to have been recovered from the suspects.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Johnson Kokumo, said that the suspects would soon be charged to court.

Those paraded, whose names were given as Osaze Oghogho, Best Ogumode and Happy Okoro, claimed that they never intended to kill the UNIBEN professor.

They also claimed that the deceased was mistakenly shot when he allegedly rushed towards one of them who had a gun, as they tried to steal his car.

Osaze, who had the gun, said, “We decided to go for a street robbery when we saw a vehicle driving out. So, we decided to collect the car.

“I asked the man to give me the car keys but he threw the keys away. I shot into the air. As I was loading another bullet, the man embraced me and during the struggle, the gun fired.”