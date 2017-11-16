- Advertisement -

A 31- year-old woman, Kemi Fabiyi, has been sentenced to two years imprisonment with hard labour by an Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court for stealing recharge cards worth N4.2 million

The convict with no fixed address was charged to court on a one-count charge of stealing.

According to Police Prosecutor, Sunday Eigbejiale, the convict committed the offence on August 3 at Ibara area of the state at about 9.15 a.m.

He said that the convict stole all denomination of MTN cards belonging to Kings Court Ideal Anchor Limited.

The convict pleaded not guilty to the charge claiming that she was duped by a customer of the company.

The complainant had told the court that the incident was not the first time the convict would be stealing money belonging to the company.

The complainant said, “The first time, she could not account for N3 million cards she sold and claimed that she was robbed by armed robbers.”

The prosecutor, however, said that the offence contravened Sections 383 and 390 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Adeola Adelaja sentenced her to two years imprisonment with hard labour.

Adelaja said all evidence showed in court proved that the accused was guilty of the offence.