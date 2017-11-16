- Advertisement -

A Mararaba Upper Area Court in Nasarawa State on Thursday sentenced a 16-year-old, Kingsley Ogwu, to eight months imprisonment for having carnal knowledge of a four-year-old girl.

The Judge, Mr Ibrahim Shekarau, sentenced the convict without giving him an option of fine and ordered court official to give him 14 strokes of the cane.

Shekarau said that since the convict was underage, he should be taken to rehabilitation centre in Kaduna State where he would serve his jail term.

He ordered the convict to pay the sum of N30,000 to the nominal complainant as money spent for treatment.

Ogwu, a resident of Mararaba in Nasarawa State, had pleaded guilty to the charge of gross indecency.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Mr Godwin Ejeh, had told the court that the complainant, one Isaac, surname unknown, of the same address with the convict, reported the matter at the Abacha Road Police Station, Mararaba on Nov. 10.

Ejeh said on Nov. 5, the convict had carnal knowledge of the complainant’s daughter, name withheld.

He said that the victim was currently receiving treatment in a hospital.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 285 of the Penal Code.