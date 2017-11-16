- Advertisement -

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of five persons in an accident on the Lagos-Ibadan highway on Thursday morning.

Public Education Officer of the Corps, Mr. Bisi Kazeem, said in Abuja that 19 others were injured in the accident which occurred at Kara Bridge at about 6.00 a.m.

“Among the dead are one male and four female,” Kazeem said, adding that investigation into the cause of the crash was ongoing.

He said that a total of 53 persons (40 men and 13 women) and 16 vehicles were involved in the incident.

A night accident involving two commercial buses claimed 30 lives at Km 95 around the Elebolo Quary Area on the Ibadan axis of the road on September 15.