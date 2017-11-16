- Advertisement -

An Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Thursday sentenced a phone thief, Kelvin Yahaya, to 12 months imprisonment for stealing three phones belonging to students of Lagos State University.

The convict, whose occupation and address were not provided, was arraigned on two counts of theft, which he pleaded guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp. Uche Simeon, told the court that the convict committed the offences on Nov. 7, at about 11:15a.m at the Lagos State University, Ojo campus.

He said that the convict entered into the campus and stole three phones all valued at N174,000 belonging to two students of the university.

“Yahaya went to the Faculty of Law while students were writing an exam and stole a Samsung Galaxy X8, one Infinix Hot 5 and an Itel Phone from the bags of some students outside the examination hall.

“He was sighted by some students passing by who raised the alarm and he was caught and searched by the Campus Marshalls,” he said.

Simeon said that the offences contravened section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, which stipulates three years imprisonment for anyone found guilty.

The Magistrate, Mrs A. S. Okubule, in her ruling sentenced Yahaya to six months imprisonment with hard labour and without an option of fine on each count.

She said that the jail term should run concurrently.