Three persons are feared dead at Abbatoir area of Agege, Lagos when a train derailed this morning.
Lagos State police spokesman, Olarinde Famous-Cole, who confirmed the incident noted that the train rammed into a trailer, injuring many and leaving three of the victims feared dead.
“We just got the information. Our policemen and those attached to the railway command are in control of the situation,” Famous-Cole said.
“We shall be able to furnish you with details later please.”
