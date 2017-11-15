- Advertisement -

The Lagos State Water Corporation says it will soon restore water supply to the residents, following the completion of maintenance works on its two major waterworks.

Mr Rasaq Anifowoshe, the corporation’s Public Affairs Officer, said this in a telephone interview with newsmen in Lagos on Wednesday.

NAN report that water supply to some neighbourhoods in the state has been cut off since Nov. 2 when the corporation embarked on the maintenance of Iju, Adiyan waterworks and Akute Water Intake Works.

“The temporary disruption of water supply to residents is due to ongoing maintenance of our major waterworks and Akute Intakes.

- Advertisement -

“The corporation does not want a situation where coloured water will get to residences; that is why it stopped water supply.

“Hopefully, the water supply will be restored between now and Nov. 20,” he said.

Anifowoshe said that the facility maintenance was necessary to ensure the optimum performance of the waterworks.

NAN recall that the corporation forewarned the residents on its intention to embark on the maintenance of the waterworks, advising them to store water for the period.

The corporation then said that the maintenance was to boost its water production capacity and service delivery.