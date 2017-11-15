- Advertisement -

A 32-year-old auto mechanic, Ibrahim Olalekan, was on Wednesday arraigned in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing a car axle, valued at N 600,000.

The defendant who resides at No. 11, Ajibike St., Ogudu, a suburb of Lagos, is facing a two-count charge bordering on stealing.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Yomi Egunjobi, told the court that the offences were committed on Oct. 31 at Opeifa Crescent, Ikeja.

Egunjobi said that the complainant, Mr Okunfolami Omotola, gave his Explorer Jeep to the defendant for repairs.

“The complainant bought the axle himself, valued at N 600, 000, and gave it to the defendant to replace it with the old one removed from the vehicle.

“But instead of replacing the axle, the defendant `sand-papered’ the old one to make it look like a new one and fixed it in the car before giving the jeep back to the complainant.

“After a week, the complainant was hearing a horrible sound front the car, and when he took it to another mechanic, it was discovered that the axle was not changed.

“The complainant took the car back to the accused to fix the new axle, and in the process, the accused damaged the master break of the car.’’

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 280 and 350 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. I. Raji, granted the accused bail in the sum of N 100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Raji adjourned the case until Dec.18 for mention.