The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Osun Command, on Tuesday arrested seven illegal gold miners in Itagunmodi community, Atakumosa West local Government area of the State.

The suspects were arrested at Itagunmodi community where they were illegally mining gold.

While parading the suspects, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Mineral and Natural Resources, Hon. Tunde Ajilore, said the state government’s effort to curb the activities of illegal miners underscored the importance of a structured biometric database of miners in the state.

He warned that the government will resist all forms of illegal mining in the state, describing the damage done to the site as too enormous. He said the activities of the miners amount to economic sabotage.

He said, “As a state, what we are saying is that there is need for us to know how many miners are here, a landlord who does not know how many people is feeding will surely run bankrupt.”

“For the past three months, we close the bush in order to appropriate and know the number of people that operate at the mining site. That is why we requested them to come for biometric so as to know their number. We were able to register about 6,000 miners within one and half month.’’

The State Commandant of the NSCDC, Mr Aboluwaye Akinwande said investigation was on and perpetrators will soon be charged to court.

Akinwande said, “Our next action is to conduct a preliminary investigation, then ensure we follow it up before charging them to court.”