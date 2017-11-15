- Advertisement -

The Police have arraigned a 26-year-old barman, Williams Gabriel, before a Masaka Upper Area Court, Nasarawa State, for alleged criminal misappropriation of N392,750.

The defendant, who resides in Masaka, is standing trial on a count charge of misappropriation, an offence he denied committing.

The prosecutor, Frank Swem, told the court that one Ikeagwani Obinna, of Nyanya Gwandara, Nasarawa State, reported the matter at the Divisional Police Station on Nov. 5.

Swem alleged that on Oct. 31, Obinna employed the defendant as a barman in his beer parlour, located at Nyanya Gwandara, in Nasarawa State.

He said on Nov. 4, the defendant absconded with N392,750, being sales for that day, to an unknown destination.

Swem told the court that Police only recovered N265,000 from the defendant, when he was arrested.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 309 of the Penal Code.

The Judge, Mr Yabuku Ishaku, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N150,000, with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case until Nov. 29 for hearing.