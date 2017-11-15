- Advertisement -

A Jos, Plateau State, Upper Area Court sitting at Kasuwan Nama, on Wednesday, sentenced a 38-year-old man, Idris Umar, to three years imprisonment for cultism.

Umar was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to a charge of inflicting several injuries on one Abdul Isa, and begged the court for mercy.

The judge, Yahaya Mohammed, however, gave the convict an option of N10,000 fine.

- Advertisement -

The Police Prosecutor, Mr Ibrahim Gukwat, had told the court that Umar was arrested on Oct. 26, by the Special Task Force (STF) on security, for allegedly attacking Isa, along Ali Kazaure Street, Jos.

The prosecutor said that further investigation by the police revealed that Umar was a member of Sara-Suka, a cultist group that had since been outlawed.

Gukwat said that the offence contravened sections 346 and 976 of the Penal Code.