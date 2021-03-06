



Members of the Sokoto State Gender Based Response Team, during an advocacy visit to the new commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Kamaldeen Okulola, said in 2020, no fewer than 329 persons were attended to in Sokoto for cases bordering on rape and sodomy.

Making the disclosure before the new CP, the centre manager of Nana Khadija Sexual Referral Centre, Adamu Florence, said they rendered medical assistance to 122 males and 201 females in the year under review.

According to her, they recieved 214 cases of rape of minors and 55 adults as well, even as she explained that, the youngest survivor attended to was a year and three months old, while the oldest was 60 years old.





While saying that Sokoto North local government has the highest number of rape and sodomy cases of 103 in their data, Adamu added that they had submitted 184 medical reports to the relevant security agencies, police, Hisbah, NAPTIP and NSCDC, last year (2020).

Speaking earlier, the leader of the Global-based Violence (GBV) Response Team, Hajiya Kulu Nuhu, said their decision to visit the newly posted CP was anchored on the fact that they needed the continued support of the police, just like the judiciary, to secure justice for survivors of GBV.

Kulu Nuhu, who is the acting permanent secretary, Sokoto State Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, further appealed to the CP to ensure adminstration of justice for survivors, halt unpalatable treatment at the police stations, discourage extortion by personnel in the name of trying to help in prosecuting justice for survivors.