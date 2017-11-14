- Advertisement -

The Police Command in Enugu State has arrested a suspect found with a locally-made double -barreled gun with a cartridge on the outskirts of Enugu metropolis.

The suspect who was also found with a dagger, was also alleged to have stolen a tricycle.

The Command’s Spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Enugu.

Amaraizu said that the suspect, Ikemefuna Osoma, was arrested at Ukwuorji Junction along Old Enugu-Abakiliki road by Emene community.

He said that the feat was achieved by men of the 3 Police Mobile Squadron, Enugu, during a Stop-and-Search patrol on Nov. 11.

He said that the suspect was arrested with a tricycle with Registration No. DUT 744 QUA, yellow in colour and believed to have been snatched at gun point from the owner.

According to him, the suspect, Osoma, claimed to have hailed from Ezeagu in Enugu State.

“He was intercepted by the operatives at the Stop-and-Search point based on intelligence information received after allegedly committing the nefarious act,’’ the police spokesman said

He said that the suspect had been helping the Police in their investigation.