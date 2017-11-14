- Advertisement -

The Kebbi State police command, on Tuesday, paraded two suspects with human skull, kidnappers and nine other armed robbery suspects said to specialise in snatching of cars and motorcycles.

Kebbi State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim M. Kabiru, who paraded the suspects at the Police Command headquarters, noted that the two suspects with human skull were arrested by a patrol team while they were on transit.

“On the 11/10/2017 at about 2300hrs two suspects namely; Sanusi Haruna, 25, and Monde Wande, 22, all of Wasagu Local Government of Kebbi State were arrested with human skull in Wasagu. Some exhibit were recovered them and the suspects would be charge to court.”

The Commissioner who paraded others suspects with recovered six cars, six motorcycles said most of the motorcycles snatchers stabbed their victims and ran away with their motorcycles.

Citing an incident, the Police boss in the state said, “One Mohammed Jafaru on 5/11/2017, went to Jega town and hired a commercial motorcyclist, Arzija Mohammed, to convey him from Central market to Health Technology in Jega. On reaching the outskirt of Jega town, the suspect brought out a knife and stabbed the motorcyclist and made away with the motorcycle.”

He said the police in the area swung into action, arrested the suspect and recovered the exhibit.

The police boss also paraded a car snatcher, one suspect Ahmad Abubakar, resident of Maiyama town, Kebbi State, who was arrested based on intelligence report with four different stolen cars recovered from him while five suspects were arrested alongside him.

He added that the Command also apprehended two suspected kidnappers, Isha Hantsi and Gambo Magawata from Bena and Wasagu local government areas of the state. They were said to have kidnapped one Maryam Emmanuel and her baby from their house.

The suspected kidnappers, according to the police boss, kidnapped their victims hoping to use them to secure monetary gains.

The Commissioner of Police, who warned members of the public against tricks deplored by unknown people they met on the website while seeking employment as well fraudsters seeking their ATM pin and BVN numbers said “they are advised to always contact their financial institution on receipts of such messages to avoid being victims”.