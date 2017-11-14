- Advertisement -

The Police in Delta have placed a N2m bounty on Karowei Gbakumor, the suspected leader of a gang that kidnapped and killed a British missionary in the state.

The Late Ian Squire was killed after he was kidnapped alongside three other British nationals in Burutu Local Government Area in October.

The police have arrested five suspects for allegedly playing various roles in the kidnap and eventual death of Squire.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Zanna Ibrahim, on Tuesday in Asaba told newsmen that the gang was led by a notorious criminal, Karowei Gbakumor, who is on the run.

He said operatives of the State Police Command successfully arrested the suspects, some of whom had made confessional statement on their complicity in the abduction of the Britons.

“On the 13th of October, 2017, we informed you of the unfortunate incident regarding the kidnap of some British citizens at Enakorogha community in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta by a criminal gang.

“The gang of armed militants was led by one Karowei Gbakumor. Police operatives, acting on a tip-off effected the arrest of the suspects who have various degree of complicity in the case,” he said.

The commissioner said that one of the suspects, Ekpenunena Courtmember, confessed to having led the gang to the scene of the crime, adding that another suspect, Ebimene Arerobo, was also arrested by soldiers of the Operation Delta Safe.

He said upon the arrest of Arerobo, it was discovered that the suspect aided and abetted the criminal operations of the notorious kidnap syndicate headed by Karowei.

“Based on the information we gathered, the suspect has been acting as an informant to the Karowei criminal syndicate.

“Ekpenunena Courtmember led the gang to the victims’ residence and also provided petrol to fuel the speedboat used for the operation.

“Another suspect, Wirly Huludu, was aware of the gang’s activities but concealed the information. On the fateful day, he put a call to Bokeyo, who is suspected to be the second-in-command to Karowei,” he said.

Ibrahim also disclosed that operatives were working hard to ascertain the level of complicity of another suspect, Godswill Hana, who was implicated by Ekpenunena.

He said that one of the suspects, James Tennes, aided and abetted the operations of the gang as an informant. Tennes was also said to have provided drinks for them and knew about their movement.

He said the gang leader, Karowei Gbakumor, who hailed from Enekorogha community of Burutu local government area, had been declared wanted with a bounty of N2m placed on him for any information leading to his arrest.