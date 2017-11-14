- Advertisement -

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Niger Command, has arrested one Mohammed Ndayagi for alleged vandalism of high tension aluminium conductor cable belonging to AEDC in Gbako Local Government Area.

The Corps Commandant, Mr Philip Ayuba, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Minna on Tuesday.

He said that the suspect was arrested by officer and men of the Corps on routine patrol in Gbako Local Government Area of the state for alleged vandalism of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) electric cables.

He said that the suspect confessed to the crime during investigation but said they work as a cartel, saying that other suspects are being monitored for possible arrest.

He said that the suspect would be charged to court after investigation.

He called on members of the general public to imbibe the culture of providing intelligence information on residents tempering with public facilities to the security agencies.