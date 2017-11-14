- Advertisement -

The Lagos State Police Command, on Tuesday, said it has put strategic measures in place to tackle the wave of traffic robberies in the State, assuring that the Command would go all out to ensure a crime free yuletide for Lagosians.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Imohimi Edgal, in a statement, disclosed that over twenty eight (28) traffic robbery suspects were arrested last Friday and will soon be charged to court.

Edgal also said that the Command had increased presence of policemen across the State including the location of patrol vehicles at strategic traditional points, urging residents not to panic, but see the development as a move to ensure their safety on the road at all times.

“The Lagos State Police Command wishes to announce to members of the public that, they should not be unduly concerned with the increased presence of policemen across the state, including the location of patrol vehicles at strategic traditional points.

- Advertisement -

“These measures are meant to checkmate the activities of hoodlums and other social vices especially on routes with traffic snares occasioned by construction works and port operation issues, especially the Oshodi/Gbagada Expressway, Apapa, Ilupeju, Mile 2, Apongbon and other strategic locations within the State,” Edgal said.

He therefore urged Lagosians to go about their normal business and disregard any unfounded and mischievous claims of robberies on major highways in the State.

While wishing Lagosians a crime free Yuletide season, Edgal, however, appealed to members of the public to partner effectively by giving credible information to the police and report strange or suspicious movement within their area.

He listed the following numbers Lagosians can contact during emergencies: 767/112, 08069702133, 08140275108, 08034105847, 08034649615 and 07065246927.