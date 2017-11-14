- Advertisement -
The Delta State Police Command has arrested a forty five-year-old man, Ponsak Magani, for allegedly manufacturing local guns at Ibusa, Asaba in Delta State.
The Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Zanna Mohammed Ibrahim, disclosed this in a statement signed by the Acting Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka.
Ibrahim stated that the Police also recovered one locally made revolver pistol, locally made single-gun, one drilling machine, one welding machine and one diesel engine generator.
CP Ibrahim said the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS acting on a tip-off arrested the suspect opposite Customary Court, Ogbe-Owele quarters, Ibusa on 7/11/2017, at about 1725hrs.
He noted that investigation into the matter was in progress.
