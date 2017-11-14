- Advertisement -

The Delta State Police Command has declared one, Karo-Owei Pere Gbakumor, a militant leader wanted for the alleged kidnap of four British Citizens.

The victims, David Donavan ‘’m’, 57yrs, Shirley Donavan ‘f’, 57yrs, Alanna Carson ‘m’, Ian Squire ‘m’, now late, were abducted on October 10 in Enekorogha Community, Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State.

The Police also offered to give anyone who provides information that would lead to the arrest of militant leader two million naira (N2m) .

The Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Zanna Mohammed Ibrahim, disclosed this in a statement signed by the Acting Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka.

The declaration is coming after the Police arrested five of the suspects, including Ekpenunena Courtmember ‘m’, 19yrs, Wirly Huludu ‘m’, 35yrs, Godswill Hana ‘m’, 22yrs, James Tennes ‘m’, 45yrs and Ebimene Arerebo ‘m’, 31yrs in connection with the matter.

The Police said that the kidnappers shot Sgts. Sanusi Lanre and Agunbiade Adebayo with F/No. 359454 and F/No.360140 with a berretta pistol in the stomach and two hands respectively when they tried to effect their arrests at Sapele.

The Police noted that the injured Sgt. Sanusi Lanre, who had been on intensive care unit of DELSUTH since the shooting, later died.