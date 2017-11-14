- Advertisement -

A commercial bus driver has fled after reportedly crushing a pilot, Captain Samson Marioghae, along the Ughelli/Agbarho-Effurun section of the East-West Road in the Ughelli North council area of Delta State.

It was gathered that the incident happened on Friday.

Marioghae, who was heading for a burial before the car conveying him and his brother developed a fault, was reported to have died on the spot.

It was gathered that the victim was standing by the vehicle while his brother was trying to figure out the fault when the bus driver knocked him down by the roadside.

Eyewitnesses said on Monday that the driver fled when he knew that the victim would not survive the accident, leaving behind his bus.

When contacted on Monday, the Ughelli Area Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Olusola Olusegun, confirmed the incident.

Olusegun said the police and security agencies had intensified efforts to ensure that the fleeing driver was arrested.

“The bus was impounded by the police while the remains of the victim have been deposited in the Agbarho General Hospital mortuary,” he added.