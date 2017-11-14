- Advertisement -

A suspected ritual killer, Yewunu Tanlaju, has said that he sold the severed parts of a 17-year-old girl, Taye Gusinu, to an herbalist for N8,500.

The 35-year-old suspect allegedly killed the victim last Thursday in Idosemo, Ipokia, Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State, by severing her head and removing her heart and other vital organs.

Tanlaju spoke with our correspondent at the police headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, while being paraded with two other accomplices – an herbalist, Olusoji Asamo; and one Joyi Suru.

The victim’s decomposing remains were also brought to the parade ground.

Tanlaju said the victim was hawking puff-puff when he lured her into an isolated building.

He said, “I saw the girl hawking puff-puff in a school environment. I called her and bought N40 puff-puff from her.

“After she finished selling to me, she was leaving when I seized her from behind and tied her down. She attempted shouting, but I blocked her mouth. I slaughtered her myself.

“It was the second time I would be killing in the area. It was Asamo who told me to bring human parts, although I didn’t know what he wanted to use them for.

- Advertisement -

“When I delivered the girl’s parts, he gave me N8,500. But it was N10,000 he gave me when I delivered the first parts.”

Asamo confessed that the human parts were brought to him immediately the heinous act was committed.

The 27-year-old herbalist said, “It is true that he brought the human parts to my house, requesting money ritual. I collected them from him with the intention of reporting the case.

“I didn’t report to the police because police station is far from our area. I was the one who took the human parts to Joyi Suru for safekeeping. I gave him N8,500, so that he will not be suspicious.”

The Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, said the suspects were arrested after a complaint by the father of the victim, Jimoh Gusinu.

He said the arrest was successful with the collaboration of the Ogun State command of the Vigilante Service of Nigeria.

The father of the deceased, who was visibly angry while speaking with journalists, demanded justice and warned that under no guise should the suspects be freed.

He said, “The government must also kill them. If I set my eyes on them again, I will attack them with whatever I can get.”