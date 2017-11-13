- Advertisement -

The Kogi state police command said it had arrested no fewer than 16 suspected criminals terrorising the state.

The people were arrested for offences ranging from armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism and cattle rustling.

Parading the suspect at the state command headquarters, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr William Aya, said the people were arrested during onslaught against criminal activities through intelligence.

According to him, the operatives attached to Special Anti-Robbery Squads (SARS) led by the Commanding officer DSP Babagana Bukar, arrested the criminals and recovered one pump action gun, four AK 47, mask, carjacker, locally made bulletproof ammunition as well as other dangerous weapons and charms.

He said the people also arrested a 24-year-old Shaibu Adejoh, who stole a Toyota Camry with registration number KRD 412 EX belonging to his boss.

The police image maker explained that the suspect, who hailed from Ashigili area of Dekina local government area of the state, was arrested while approaching people in the community to enable him dispose the car.

He also disclosed that investigation revealed that the suspect stole the Car from his Madam in Lagos, as the owner confirms that the car was stolen.

He said that the Area Commanders, as well as DPOs, have been charged to beef up security in their Area of responsibilities and ensure massive deployment of Police patrol teams and undercover operatives to black spot, flashpoints and other vulnerable criminal spots to nip in the bud all forms of crimes and criminality across the state.

He said the move was aimed at making the ember months safe for the good people of the state to go about their lawful business.