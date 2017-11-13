- Advertisement -

A middle-aged man identified as John Osasu Omoruyi, was last weekend hacked to death by unidentified hoodlums, in Benin City, Edo State capital.

The victim, who was allegedly abducted at a popular beer parlor along Sakponba road area, was reportedly killed by the two-man gang around Uwa street, off First East-Circular Road.

An eye witness who did not want his name mentioned said: “Due to power outage on Friday, I was relaxing in my balcony upstairs at about 11.50 pm, when I saw a saloon car drove into my street.

“The car later reversed and suddenly, I saw two men dragging a young man out of the car. They told their victim to seat on the floor and were yelling at him. One of the men afterwards ran into the car and brought out a cutlass which he used to dismember his body.”

Operatives of the Esigie Divisional Police Station was later called by sympathizers to removed the lifeless body of the victim.

A source from the victim’s family also confided in journalists that the police used his cell phone to invite them to the station, where they were informed of the incident.

The source said they were thereafter taken to a private morgue located along First East Circular road were they identified the corpse.

The state police command’s spokesman, DSP Moses Nkombe, who could not confirm the incident to journalists on phone, said he has not been briefed.

Several calls put to his mobile phone line again as at press time on Monday were however not unanswered.