A 35-year-old housewife, Rasheedat Zubairu, on Monday prayed an Ilorin Area Court, to dissolve her 17 years marriage to Kehinde Zubairu, over barrenness.

Zubairu said that the 17 years marriage did not produce any issue, adding that all efforts to conceive proved abortive.

“I want this marriage to be dissolved, I am fed up and there is no love between us again.

“I have advised my husband Kehinde, to marry another woman, but he refused, and he believes that I can still give birth. He has been faithful to me.

“It is my husband’s twin sister that has been giving me problems for years, and I cannot bear it again,” Zubairu said.

The judge, Abdulkadir Ibrahim, told the petitioner to allow peace to reign.

Ibrahim, however, directed the court bailiff to serve the respondent again with court summon since he has refused to appear in court and adjourned the case until Nov. 27 for hearing.