A Magistrate Court sitting in Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi State, presided over by Magistrate Abubakar Atiku has ordered that two accused persons, one Bashir Samaila and Faruq Abubakar, be remanded in prison for allegedly defiling minor and having anal sex with a teenager boy.

The accused persons were arrested by Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) at Gwardu and Argungu towns of the state for unlawfully having sexual affairs with their victims which violated sections 245 ,283 and 284 of Panel Code.

First NSCDC Prosecutor, Felix Ogbeke, told the Court that on November 5, 2017, Faruq defiled a minor, one Umuh, who was sent to his shop to buy wheat by her father for their animals.

He said the accused person grabbed the victim and defiled her. The offence contravenes section 283 of panel code and asked the Court to adjourn the case to enable the Corps to conclude it investigation on the matter.

The second Prosecutor, Habib Sani, also informed the Court that “sometime in September 2017, Bashir unlawfully used his manhood to penetrate through anus of one Abubakar Muhammad, a teenage boy, without his consent in Argungu town, Kebbi State.”

He argued that, after he had committed the crime, he allegedly poured ‘chemical’, on the victim’s head, causing grievous hurt on his victim.

The offence, he said, contravenes sections 284 and 245 of Penal Code and prayed to the court to remand the accused in prison till next adjourning date pending the conclusion of investigations on the matter by the NSCDC.

The accused persons, however, denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty.

While ruling on the matters, Magistrate Atiku ruled that the court has jurisdiction to entertain the first accused person’s case and ordered that he should be remanded in prison pending legal advice on the matter.

On the second case, Magistrate Atiku ruled that the court lacked jurisdiction to try the accused person on natural offence (Homosexual), but said that the court would continue further hearing on the allegation of grievous hurt level against him by the complaint.

He, however, ordered that the accused persons be remanded in prison till November 20,2017 for further hearing.