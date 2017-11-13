- Advertisement -

A 40-year-old man, Likita Manu, has been arrested by the police in Niger State for allegedly killing his 100-year-old mother, Inne Kaiyo, for alleged witchcraft.

Manu was said to have accused his aged mother of killing his daughter, Magajiya, with witchcraft.

He was said to have allegedly descended on his mother, beating her with a stick, after his daughter died.

According to the police, Manu was joined in the beating by his 80-year-old father, Kwacha, who is also being detained.

In a chat, Kwacha claimed that Magajiya was the ninth person that Kaiyo had allegedly killed through her witchcraft.

He said, “After killing my granddaughter, I could not just let her go scot-free, so I used a little dry stick to cane her on the legs while at the same time asking her why she killed her great grandchild and she just died.

“The case of my granddaughter is a well-known issue in our area to the leaders and the people and every effort we made to free the young girl all failed. She died on the way to the hospital at 8am, last week Thursday.”

Asked how he knew that his mother was responsible for his daughter’s death, Manu said, “We got to know through Magajiya, when she was sick. She cried and begged her great grandmother, Inne Kaiyo, to release her soul. And we all begged my mother to release her but she refused. I am also aware that my mother was a witch.”

Manu, however, said he was saddened by the loss of his mother and daughter, but said he had accepted it “as an act of God.”

The police command’s Public Relations Officer, Abigail Unaeze, confirmed the incident, adding that the matter will be charged to court soon.