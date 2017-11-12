- Advertisement -

Against the backdrop of the claims and counterclaims assassination plot from both camps in the Saturday clash between the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, the State Police Command has stated that there was no attempt made on any life.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, told newsmen that the allegation of assassination was unduly exaggerated as nothing of sort ever happened.

According to the PPRO, the meeting of the political gladiators was a mere coincidence and never planned nor intended by any of the parties.

“There coming together was mere coincidence and there was no attempt to take anybody’s life,” Omoni stated adding “the allegation of assassination is neither here nor there. No one made attempt on the governor or anybody’s life.”

The Police Spokesman added that the command had commenced investigation into the matter in which both Governor Wike and the Minister of Transportation, Amaechi claimed that the other’s security personnel tried to assassinate them.

“Investigation is ongoing and some persons are helping the police. Some persons; both police officers and independent witnesses have been invited and they are helping the police,” Omoni stated.

He explained that any officer found culpable in the matter which he described as unfortunate and shameful would be dealt with according to the law.

Recall that the convoys of the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and the Minister of Transportation clashed on Saturday at Nwaja junction, Trans Amadi area of Port Harcourt metropolis during which security details attached to both politicians had an altercation with both claiming an assassination attempt on them.