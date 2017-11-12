- Advertisement -

A 20-year-old housewife, Samsiya Hassan, has been arrested by the Katsina State Police Command for allegedly dumping her one-day-old baby boy in a pit toilet, resulting in his death six days later.

Hassan, however, told journalists on Friday evening at the command’s headquarters that she did not know that what came out of her body was a baby.

Sources said the incident occurred just a day after the mother of two moved to the house of her second husband, who was said to be oblivious of her pregnancy.

A neighbour, who heard the cry of the baby and saw Hassan coming out of the toilet, was said to have raised the alarm, leading to the rescue of the baby, who was rushed to a nearby hospital.

- Advertisement -

The baby boy reportedly died six days later.

Hassan was subsequently arrested, alongside her boyfriend identified as Jemilu.

Sources said Hassan, who resides at Nasarawa quarters in Funtua, Katsina State, had two surviving children already.

She was said to have been recently divorced by her former husband and just remarried.

She is also the second wife of her new husband.

The spokesperson for the police command, Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident, adding that Hassan and her boyfriend would be arraigned before a court after police investigation.

The mother, in an interview with journalists, begged for forgiveness, saying as an orphan, her desires for someone to take care of her led to the incident.