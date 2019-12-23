<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 31-year-old businessman, Kingsley Elendu, on Monday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defrauding one Mr Joshua Ibileru of N1.55 million on the pretext of selling a car to him.

Elendu, who resides at Ogba in Lagos State, was arraigned on a three-count charge of obtaining by false pretences, stealing and breach of trust, NAN reports.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, W/Insp. Evelyn Ehiemua, told the court that the defendant committed the offences in May at the Tantalizer, Ogba.

She said that Elendu obtained N1.55 million from the complaint, Mr Joshua Ibileru, on the pretext of selling a Toyota Corolla to him.

“The defendant did not produce the car nor pay back the money, and all efforts to find him proved abortive.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene sections 314, 287 and 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O.A. Daudu, granted Elendu N500, 000 bail with two sureties in like sum.