Osun State Police Command, yesterday, announced the arrest of an operative of the Special Anti -Robbery Squad (SARS) attached to the Area Command Headquarters, Iwo, who allegedly shot dead Tunde Nafiu in Iwo, Osun State.

A statement made available to newsmen yesterday, in Osogbo by the Command Public Relations Officer, Folashade Odoro, stated that no fewer than 31 hoodlums have been attested in connection with the protest that greeted the killing.

It would be recalled that an operative of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad attached to the Area Command Headquarters, Iwo, shot dead one Tunde Nafiu, 30 years of age, at Agboigboro in Iwo on Thursday for reasons yet to be ascertained.

According to Odoro, the officer involved in the killing was promptly arrested and transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCIID), in Osogbo for interrogation.

Odoro disclosed that the state commissioner of police, Olafimihan Adeoye, had visited the scene for on the spot assessment and reassured members of the public that the erring officer would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

She noted that the quick intervention of the Area Command doused the tension that greeted the killing but regretted that during the protest, the angry youths torched the buildings housing the offices and residence of the Area Commander, as well as three patrol vans and two other vehicles belonging to the officers of the Area Command.

She added that the situation has been brought under control while people are going about their lawful businesses in Iwo and Ile-Ogbo communities.

Meanwhile, the police commissioner had visited the family of the deceased in Ile-Ogbo and the traditional ruler of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi.

At the monarch’s palace, Adeoye who expressed regret at the incident, stated that the deployment of a team of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad to Iwo was to reinforce the Command’s fight against the incessant cases of robbery in Iwo and environs.

He said he was pleased that the efforts of the police had yielded positive results as the rate of robbery and other allied offences had greatly reduced.

Responding, Oba Akanbi thanked the police for all efforts aimed at stemming the rate of crime in Iwo, adding that an alternative accommodation has been provided to house the Area Command Headquarters while immediate steps will be taken by the community to renovate the torched facilities.