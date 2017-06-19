My wife committed polyandry – Man tells court

Advertisement

A 36-year-old man, Ahmed Musa, has accused one Abdulkareem Hasimu, the new husband of his former wife, Fatima, of enticing her to leave his house.

Musa, a resident of Turaki Street, Jos told a Jos Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuma Nama, that Fatima was still legally married to him when she contracted her marriage to Hasimu.

Musa, who filed a direct complaint to the court on June 7, also accused Fatima of adultery and polyandry. The duo are standing trial for enticement, adultery, criminal intimidation, causing grievous hurt and theft.

The offences, according to Mr S. A. Abba, counsel to the complainant, contravene sections 389, 387, 396, 240 and 287 of the penal code.

“Musa married Fatima in 2014, but she left him in 2016 `without any quarrel’, and married Hasimu.

“When he (Musa) went to Hasimu’s house to challenge him to leave his wife, Hasimu beat him up and stole his mobile phone worth N100,000,” he told the court.

The accused persons, who pleaded not guilty, drew the court’s attention to its own records indicating that the marriage between Musa and Fatima was dissolved in Dec. 15, 2015.

Musa, however, rejected the said record and insisted that he was still legally married to Fatima when she married Hasimu in 2016.

The duo prayed the court for bail, citing section 36 (1) of the 1999 constitution which stated that an accused person was presumed innocent until otherwise proven.

The judge, Mr Yahaya Mohammed, after listening to the plea, admitted the accused persons to bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety each, who must be either their marriage guardian or Imam.

Mohammed, thereafter, adjourned the matter to July 20, for hearing.