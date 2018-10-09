



No fewer than 30 convicted drug traffickers are serving different jail terms in Gombe prisons, says National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The agency’s state commandant, Mr. Aliyu Adole, who made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Gombe, said the convictions were secured between January and September.

Adole said additional 20 suspects, awaiting trial including four persons in the agency’s custody, would be arraigned in court on conclusion of investigation.

He noted that within the period under review, 10 drug addicts were rehabilitated in the agency’s centre.

While he said seven of the rehabilitated addicts were picked from different locations during operational raids, the remaining three were brought in by their parents.

The commandant further disclosed that the command had seized 249.52 kg of psychotropic substance from circulation within the period under review.

He said while 6.14 gram of the seized substances was cocaine, the remaining substances were cannabis and codeine.